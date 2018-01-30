Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Back in lineup Tuesday
Per coach John Tortorella, Dubinsky (orbital) will return to the lineup for Tuesday night's contest against the Wild, Steve Gorten of the Columbus Dispatch reports.
Dubinsky makes his long-awaited return to action after an 18-game absence that began all the way back in mid-December. The Alaska native figures to return to his normal top-six role that does not include time with the power-play unit, and with just 12 points in 31 games thus far, he is not much of an offensive threat.
