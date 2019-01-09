Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Could miss extended time

Dubinsky will be sidelined for "at least a little while" with the lower-body injury he sustained during Tuesday's 4-0 loss to Tampa Bay, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

The Blue Jackets have yet to release any details regarding a potential timeline for Dubinsky's return, but it's safe to assume he'll miss Thursday's matchup with the Predators at a minimum. His absence will test Columbus' depth up front, but it won't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only notched 10 points in 32 appearances this season.