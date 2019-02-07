Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Done for road trip
Dubinsky (lower body) has been ruled out for the remainder of the team's road trip and has returned to Columbus to undergo an MRI, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Portzline still believes Dubinsky is day-to-day, but the results of his upcoming MRI should shed more light on the pivot's situation. With Thursday and Saturday off of the table, Dubinsky's next opportunity to rejoin the lineup arrives Tuesday against the Capitals.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Leaves practice early•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Looks fit to play•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Leaves practice Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Expected to dress versus Montreal•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Shifts to IR•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...