Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Done for road trip

Dubinsky (lower body) has been ruled out for the remainder of the team's road trip and has returned to Columbus to undergo an MRI, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Portzline still believes Dubinsky is day-to-day, but the results of his upcoming MRI should shed more light on the pivot's situation. With Thursday and Saturday off of the table, Dubinsky's next opportunity to rejoin the lineup arrives Tuesday against the Capitals.