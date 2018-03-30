Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Exits due to illness

Dubinsky won't return to Thursday's game against the Flames due to an illness, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

It's a little strange to see a player exiting a game due to an illness rather than an injury, but it appears as though Dubinsky must have started to feel unwell midway through Thursday's contest. The 31-year-old pivot, who's totaled five goals and 15 points in 57 games this campaign, will likely be reevaluated ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Canucks.