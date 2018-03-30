Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Exits due to illness

Dubinsky won't return to Thursday's game against the Flames due to an illness, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

It's a little strange to see a player exiting a game due to an illness rather than an injury, but it appears as though Dubinsky must have started to feel unwell midway through Thursday's contest. The 31-year-old pivot, who's totaled five goals and 15 points in 57 games this campaign, will likely be reevaluated ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Canucks.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories