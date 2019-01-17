Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Expected to dress versus Montreal

Dubinsky (hamstring) should be in the lineup Friday versus the Canadiens, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

The veteran forward, according to head coach John Tortorella, will make his return versus Montreal on Friday. Dubinsky has missed four games with a hamstring injury and has been mostly invisible this season, limited to just 10 points over 32 games. Be sure to check back before Friday's game to confirm the 32-year-old's status, as he remains on injured reserve for the time being.