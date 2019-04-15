Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Expects to play Tuesday
Dubinsky (concussion) successfully passed league protocol following Game 3 but will be re-evaluated Tuesday ahead of Game 4, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
The forward declared himself "ready to rock" when speaking to the media Monday, a clear sign Dubinsky has little doubt he'll be good to go for what could be a series-clinching game for Columbus. He was forced to depart Sunday after being involved in a collision with Tampa defenseman, Braydon Coburn.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Activated off IR•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Practices with team•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Ruled out versus Isles•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Status murky•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Still out of lineup•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...