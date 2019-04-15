Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Expects to play Tuesday

Dubinsky (concussion) successfully passed league protocol following Game 3 but will be re-evaluated Tuesday ahead of Game 4, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

The forward declared himself "ready to rock" when speaking to the media Monday, a clear sign Dubinsky has little doubt he'll be good to go for what could be a series-clinching game for Columbus. He was forced to depart Sunday after being involved in a collision with Tampa defenseman, Braydon Coburn.