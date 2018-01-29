Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Expects to play Tuesday

Dubinsky (orbital) says that he expects to play Tuesday against the Wild, and if doesn't play Tuesday he will "1,000 percent" play Friday against the Sharks, Steve Gorten of the Columbus Dispatch reports.

Dubinsky has missed 18 games with this nasty injury. While you definitely want to keep an eye on his status for Tuesday, because the fact he wants to play doesn't guarantee he will play, if you've been holding out for the 31-year-old's return then you shouldn't have to wait beyond Friday.