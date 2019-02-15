Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Lands on injured reserve
Dubinsky (lower body) was designated for injured reserve Friday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
The news effectively rules Dubinsky out against the Blackhawks on Saturday, though he could technically still be activated in time to play if the team utilized retroactive IR. With the 32-year-old sidelined and Boone Jenner (undisclosed) also out versus Chicago, the Jackets recalled Cole Sherwood from the minors, who figures to slot into a fourth-line role.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Ruled out versus Isles•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Status murky•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Still out of lineup•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Done for road trip•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Leaves practice early•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...