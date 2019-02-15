Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Lands on injured reserve

Dubinsky (lower body) was designated for injured reserve Friday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

The news effectively rules Dubinsky out against the Blackhawks on Saturday, though he could technically still be activated in time to play if the team utilized retroactive IR. With the 32-year-old sidelined and Boone Jenner (undisclosed) also out versus Chicago, the Jackets recalled Cole Sherwood from the minors, who figures to slot into a fourth-line role.