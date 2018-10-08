Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Lands on IR

Dubinsky was placed on injured reserve with a strained oblique that will sideline him for 4-6 weeks.

Based on the timeline provided by the team, Dubinsky will miss at least the next 12 games if he can return closer to the four-week mark. The center notched a point in each of the first two games and appeared to be on track to get back to the 40-point threshold he achieved in 2016-17. Injuries limited the 32-year-old to just 62 games last year and will seemingly do so again this season.