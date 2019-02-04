Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Leaves practice early
Dubinsky (undisclosed) was forced to leave Monday's practice early, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Coach Tortorella offered no post-practice update on Dubinsky's status, ahead of Tuesday's road contest in Colorado. With just two points over his last 19 games, Dubinsky has been colder than cold of late, and should probably be benched until he finds more consistency in his game.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Looks fit to play•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Leaves practice Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Expected to dress versus Montreal•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Shifts to IR•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Could miss extended time•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Leaves with injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...