Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Leaves practice early

Dubinsky (undisclosed) was forced to leave Monday's practice early, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Coach Tortorella offered no post-practice update on Dubinsky's status, ahead of Tuesday's road contest in Colorado. With just two points over his last 19 games, Dubinsky has been colder than cold of late, and should probably be benched until he finds more consistency in his game.

More News
Our Latest Stories