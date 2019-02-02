Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Leaves practice Saturday
Dubinsky departed practice early Saturday due to an apparent injury, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Dubinsky's status for the evening's affair is unclear, but Mark Letestu indicated that he will be among the forward lines. That could be a result of Dubinsky moving out of the group, but we won't know for sure until pregame warmups.
