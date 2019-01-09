Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Leaves with injury

Dubinsky departed Tuesday's game versus the Lightning with a lower-body injury and won't return, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Dubinsky's absence won't shake up the fantasy realm since he has just 10 points in 31 games. The Blue Jackets' forward corps is becoming depleted, however, since Markus Hannikainen (upper body) left Tuesday's game as well and Nick Foligno is away from the team for personal reasons. Expect an update ahead of Thursday's game against the Predators.