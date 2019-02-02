Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Looks fit to play

Dubinsky (undisclosed) took to the ice for warmups Saturday, Jeff Svoboda of Jackets Insider reports. As a result, he's expected to play in the home game against the Blues.

Barring a last-second change, it looks as though fantasy owners can count on using Dubinsky. However, he hasn't been a strong option based on his inability to stay healthy and declining year-over-year production. The Alaskan has posted five goals, six assists and a minus-11 rating through 36 games this season.