Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: May have suffered injury
Dubinsky appeared injured after a fight with Zack Kassian and didn't return to the game, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Head coach John Tortorella refused to answer questions after his team's 7-2 loss, so we'll have to wait until Wednesday to know the nature and severity of this injury. Dubinsky has three goals and nine assists through 30 games, but he specializes in physicality with 79 hits in that span.
