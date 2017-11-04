Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Miffed about eye incident

Dubinsky was back at practice Friday after seeing an eye doctor for blurred vision, which was the result of an alleged "eye-gouging" incident from defenseman Keith Yandle in the third period of Thursday's game against the Panthers, NHL.com reports.

"He just eye-gouged me," said Dubinsky. "I don't know if it's scratched. The eye doctor said it looks good, or everything looks fine. It's just a dirty move. You get face-washes, and if you just want to drop the gloves and get it over with, that's fine too. I think it was a gutless move by him." Dubinsky should be good to go for Saturday's game against the Lightning. He enters the contest with three assists, 10 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 13 games, but is surprisingly still in pursuit of his first goal of the season.