Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Missing from practice

Dubinsky was not at practice Wednesday due to an undisclosed injury, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Dubinsky was described by coach John Tortorella as being "nicked", so it seems unlikely he is facing a long-term absence and could still be available against the Hurricanes on Friday. The center is stuck in an 11-game point drought, which shouldn't come as a shock considering he has registered just one shot on goal in his last five contests. If the Anchorage, Alaska native wants to break out of his slump, he will need to start putting pucks on net.