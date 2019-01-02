Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Missing from practice
Dubinsky was not at practice Wednesday due to an undisclosed injury, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
Dubinsky was described by coach John Tortorella as being "nicked", so it seems unlikely he is facing a long-term absence and could still be available against the Hurricanes on Friday. The center is stuck in an 11-game point drought, which shouldn't come as a shock considering he has registered just one shot on goal in his last five contests. If the Anchorage, Alaska native wants to break out of his slump, he will need to start putting pucks on net.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Rare multi-point outing•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Set to return against Kings•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Will travel with team•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Lands on IR•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Pots lone goal for Jackets in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Training hard this offseason•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...