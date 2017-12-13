Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Out 6-8 weeks

Dubinsky suffered a broken orbital bone Tuesday during his fight with Edmonton's Zack Kassian.

Not surprisingly, the Blue Jackets have designated Dubinsky for injured reserve and called up Jordan Schroeder from the minors to fill in down the middle. Early indications seem to be that Dubinsky will not require surgery, which should hopefully shorten his recovery timeline. Prior to getting hurt, the Alaskan was stuck in a five-game goal drought and four-game pointless streak.