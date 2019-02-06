Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Dubinsky (lower body) was not among Columbus' lines in warmups, suggesting he'll sit out Tuesday in Colorado, Brian Hedger of the Columbus Dispatch reports.
Dubinsky left Monday's practice session due to this injury, and it looks like he hasn't recovered enough to take part in this one. Lukas Sedlak will draw in as a result of Dubinsky's absence. Dubinsky's next chance to return comes Thursday in Arizona.
