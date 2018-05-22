Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Point total drops in 2017-18

Dubinsky collected 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 62 games during 2017-18, averaging 15:21 of ice time.

The 16 points were Dubinsky's lowest of his career, as he'd never posted less than 20 before -- and that came in just a 29 game season in 2012-13. Dubinsky's ice time also dropped to 15:21 from 17:54 a season ago, and for the first time in his career he didn't have a power play presence. In fairness, Dubinsky was tasked a much more defensive role starting 63 percent of his shifts in the defensive zone, but his start rates the last four seasons hovered around 53-to-58 percent, so it isn't a gigantic difference from the past. With three years left on his contract, Dubinsky will return to Columbus for 2018-19, likely reprising a defensive role.