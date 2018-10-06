Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Pots lone goal for Jackets in loss
Dubinsky scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes.
He also chipped in one hit. The 32-year-old is coming off the worst season of his career, scoring only six goals and 16 points in 62 games, but if Dubi can stay healthy and focused he should be able to easily top that level of production, even in a middle-six role for Columbus.
