Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Practices Saturday
Dubinsky (eye) practiced in full gear on Saturday, Brian Hedger of BlueJackets.com reports.
Dubinsky has missed the last 11 games after fracturing his orbital bone during a fight. The 31-year-old has just three goals and 12 points in 31 games this year so he probably isn't worth stashing in most fantasy leagues.
