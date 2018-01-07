Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Practices Saturday

Dubinsky (eye) practiced in full gear on Saturday, Brian Hedger of BlueJackets.com reports.

Dubinsky has missed the last 11 games after fracturing his orbital bone during a fight. The 31-year-old has just three goals and 12 points in 31 games this year so he probably isn't worth stashing in most fantasy leagues.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories