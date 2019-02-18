Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Practices with team

Dubinsky (lower body) joined the team for practice Monday, but won't suit up against the Lightning, Craig Merz of NHL.com reports.

Dubinsky will miss his seventh game as a result of his lower-body problem. The 32-year-old remains on injured reserve, but the fact that he is able to practice with the team is a good step in the right direction. Once given the all-clear Dubinsky will need to be activated off injured reserve, which could force Kole Sherwood or Eric Robinson back to the minors -- though if the center's activation comes after Monday's trade deadline, the team won't need to stay under the 23-man limit, which would allow it to keep both guys in the NHL.

More News
Our Latest Stories