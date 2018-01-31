Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Quiet in return to lineup

Dubinsky recorded a plus-1 rating and registered three body checks through 14:57 of ice time during Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to Minnesota.

The veteran center was actually initially credited with Columbus' first goal of the game, but upon review, it was determined he didn't deflect defenseman David Savard's shot. Dubinsky missed the previous 18 games with an orbital injury, and he now has just three goals and nine assists through 32 contests for the campaign. As a result, he's off the fantasy radar in the majority of settings until proven otherwise.