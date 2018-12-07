Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Rare multi-point outing

Dubinsky racked up a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers.

Both of Dubinsky's points came in the opening frame, as he assisted on a goal by Seth jones before potting one himself. This was only the second multi-point effort of the season for the former Rangers forward, who entered play with just one helper over the previous eight games.

More News
Our Latest Stories