Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Rare multi-point outing
Dubinsky racked up a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers.
Both of Dubinsky's points came in the opening frame, as he assisted on a goal by Seth jones before potting one himself. This was only the second multi-point effort of the season for the former Rangers forward, who entered play with just one helper over the previous eight games.
