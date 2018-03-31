Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Ready to return

Dubinsky (illness) is expected to return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Canucks.

Dubinsky left Thursday's game against the Flames in the second period due to an illness, but he's evidently feeling better ahead of Saturday's contest. The 31-year-old pivot, who's notched five goals and 15 points in 58 games this campaign, will skate in a bottom-six role against Vancouver.

