Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Ready to return
Dubinsky (illness) is expected to return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Canucks.
Dubinsky left Thursday's game against the Flames in the second period due to an illness, but he's evidently feeling better ahead of Saturday's contest. The 31-year-old pivot, who's notched five goals and 15 points in 58 games this campaign, will skate in a bottom-six role against Vancouver.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Exits due to illness•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Back in lineup Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Apparent scratch•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Scores first goal since return Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Quiet in return to lineup•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Back in lineup Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...