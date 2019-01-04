Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Ready to rock

Dubinsky (undisclosed) is in the projected lineup for Friday's game against the Hurricanes, NHL.com's Kurt Dusterberg reports.

According to coach John Tortorella, Dubinsky missed Wednesday's practice because he was "nicked," but he was never in serious danger of missing Friday's contest. The 32-year-old American is expected to draw into a bottom-six role against Carolina, centering Lukas Sedlak and Riley Nash on the Blue Jackets' fourth line.