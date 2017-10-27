Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Removed from assistant captain role

Dubinsky has been removed from an assistant captain role for the Blue Jackets by coach John Tortorella in an effort to pull him out of his early-season slump, The Columbus Dispatch reports. "We've been through a lot together - good and bad," Tortorella said Thursday. "I think it's for the good of him. Dubinsky is going to lead; he's a leader. Not through his mouth but through his play. People follow him for his play, and we need more of his play to do the speaking than worrying about a letter on his chest."

The veteran picked up a helper in Wednesday's win over the Sabres, but it was just his second point (both assists) in eight games. Dubinsky's slow start is likely due to the amount of time in training camp he missed while recovering from offseason wrist surgery, but he's seeing action on the second power-play unit and has a couple of solid linemates in Boone Jenner and Josh Anderson at even strength, so it should only be a matter of time before he gets rolling.