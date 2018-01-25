Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Returns home for medical advice
Dubinsky (eye) returned to Columbus this week for medical advice according to his agent Kurt Overhardt, who denied reports that his departure from the team on their current road trip was due to disciplinary reasons, The Columbus Dispatch reports. "There is no disciplinary action, so that's completely wrong," Overhardt said Wednesday. "The player is not in trouble with the club. ... You guys will see him next week whenever (the Jackets) report back (from the All-Star break)."
The veteran has missed 17 games so far with the injury and will miss at least one more Thursday, but he could be back in the lineup as soon as next Tuesday. Dubinsky has been wearing a visor in practice, something he's never done in his career, so don't be surprised if he needs an adjustment period once he's returned to action.
