Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Returns to lineup Saturday
Dubinsky (wrist) played over 16 minutes in Saturday's preseason win over the Penguins, recording six hits and a plus-1 rating, Adam Jardy of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
He said his surgically repaired wrist felt fine after the game, although he did have it wrapped, and his level of physical involvement would seem to back up that self-diagnosis. Dubinsky lined up as the third-line center for the game, and with Nick Foligno shifting to center for now, that's likely to be Dubi's assignment Opening Night.
