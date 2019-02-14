Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Ruled out versus Isles

Dubinsky (lower body) remains day-to-day and won't be in the lineup against the Islanders on Thursday, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

Dubinsky will miss his fifth straight game due to injury and ninth in the club's last 14 outings. Prior to getting hurt, the center was struggling to produce offensively with just two points in his previous 19 outings. The 32-year-old has seen his minutes drastically reduced this year, as he is averaging a mere 12:43 of ice time compared to 15:21 and 17:54 in 2017-18 and 2016-17, respectively.