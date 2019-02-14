Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Ruled out versus Isles
Dubinsky (lower body) remains day-to-day and won't be in the lineup against the Islanders on Thursday, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
Dubinsky will miss his fifth straight game due to injury and ninth in the club's last 14 outings. Prior to getting hurt, the center was struggling to produce offensively with just two points in his previous 19 outings. The 32-year-old has seen his minutes drastically reduced this year, as he is averaging a mere 12:43 of ice time compared to 15:21 and 17:54 in 2017-18 and 2016-17, respectively.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Status murky•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Still out of lineup•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Done for road trip•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Leaves practice early•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Looks fit to play•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...