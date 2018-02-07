Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Scores first goal since return Tuesday
Dubinsky scored a goal on two shots, adding five hits, two blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.
It's his first goal, and first point, in four games since returning to the lineup from an orbital injury. Dubinsky had a brutal start to the year, managing only four goals and 13 points through 35 games so far, but his willingness to get physical since getting back on the ice -- he has 15 hits in those four games -- bodes well for his chances of finding a groove before the regular season is through.
