Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Set to return against Kings

Dubinsky (oblique) will return to action Saturday night against the Kings, Dave Maetzold of 610 WTVN reports.

Dubinsky missed the last 10 games with his injury, so it appears that he'll be eased back in as a bottom-six center, with Sonny Milano heading back to AHL Cleveland in a corresponding move. Dubinsky started the season with ice time in 5-on-5 situations and on the penalty kill, adding a goal and an assist through the first pair of contests, but being excluded from the power play really dampens Dubisnky's fantasy prospects.