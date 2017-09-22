Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Sheds no-contact jersey
Dubinsky (wrist) participated in contact drills Friday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
According to the report, this was the first time Dubinsky's taken contact drills in preparation for the 2017-18 season. He went under the knife at the end of May to repair the wrist, and while an updated timetable for his return is still pending, Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella noted that he's "very pleased" by how the top-six pivot looked in the contact training session. At this rate, it wouldn't be surprising to see him be ready for Opening Night.
