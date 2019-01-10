Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Shifts to IR
Dubinsky (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports and will be out a minimum of one week.
Dubinsky will miss at least the next four games with his injury while he's parked on injured reserve. The oft-injured center pauses his 2018-19 campaign having produced four goals and six assists through 32 games.
