Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Shifts to IR

Dubinsky (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports and will be out a minimum of one week.

Dubinsky will miss at least the next four games with his injury while he's parked on injured reserve. The oft-injured center pauses his 2018-19 campaign having produced four goals and six assists through 32 games.

