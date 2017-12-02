Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Snaps eight-game goal drought

Dubinsky collected a goal, an assist and three shots on net during Friday's 4-2 win over Anaheim.

Not only did the veteran snap an eight-game goal drought, this was also his first multi-point showing of the campaign. With three goals and 11 points through 26 games, Dubinsky isn't finding the scoresheet consistently enough to be a viable fantasy asset in the majority of settings. Additionally, he entered Friday's game beginning 65.5 percent of his five-on-five shifts in the defensive zone, so his role also hurts his offensive potential.