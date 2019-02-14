Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Status murky
Dubinsky's chances of participation in Thursday's clash with the Islanders are unclear as he continues to deal with a lower-body injury, Jeff Svoboda of the team's official site reports.
Head coach John Tortorella told Svoboda that he hasn't received a recent update on Dubinsky, who last played on Feb. 2. At this point, Dubinsky should be considered a game-time decision at best.
