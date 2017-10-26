Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Will play Wednesday
Dubinsky (personal) will be in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Sabres, Rob Mixer of 1stOhioBattery.com reports.
Dubinsky missed Monday's practice due to a personal matter, but he was never in serious danger of sitting out Wednesday's matchup with Buffalo. The 31-year-old pivot has had a quiet start to the season, notching one assist in eight games after totaling 41 points in 80 games last campaign.
