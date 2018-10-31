Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Will travel with team
Dubinsky (oblique) will join the Blue Jackets on their three-game road trip, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Dubinsky would be nearly a week ahead of schedule if did suit up in the next three games, but the center appears to be trending in the right direction. Prior to getting hurt, the 32-year-old registered points in each of his first two outings, but has missed the previous nine contests.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Lands on IR•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Pots lone goal for Jackets in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Training hard this offseason•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Point total drops in 2017-18•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Ready to return•
-
Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Exits due to illness•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.