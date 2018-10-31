Blue Jackets' Brandon Dubinsky: Will travel with team

Dubinsky (oblique) will join the Blue Jackets on their three-game road trip, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Dubinsky would be nearly a week ahead of schedule if did suit up in the next three games, but the center appears to be trending in the right direction. Prior to getting hurt, the 32-year-old registered points in each of his first two outings, but has missed the previous nine contests.

