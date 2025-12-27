Blue Jackets' Brendan Gaunce: Available for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gaunce (personal) was activated from the non-roster list Friday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Gaunce will be eligible to play in Sunday's game versus the Islanders. The 31-year-old has earned four points over 12 appearances this season. His return to the Blue Jackets' active roster puts them at the maximum 23 players, though it's unclear if Gaunce will keep his spot once Mathieu Olivier (upper body) is ready to return.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Brendan Gaunce: Lands on non-roster list•
-
Blue Jackets' Brendan Gaunce: Won't play Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Brendan Gaunce: Tallies shorthanded goal•
-
Blue Jackets' Brendan Gaunce: Posts assist in second game•
-
Blue Jackets' Brendan Gaunce: Called up by Columbus•
-
Blue Jackets' Brendan Gaunce: On waivers for AHL assignment•