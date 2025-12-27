Gaunce (personal) was activated from the non-roster list Friday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Gaunce will be eligible to play in Sunday's game versus the Islanders. The 31-year-old has earned four points over 12 appearances this season. His return to the Blue Jackets' active roster puts them at the maximum 23 players, though it's unclear if Gaunce will keep his spot once Mathieu Olivier (upper body) is ready to return.