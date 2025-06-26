Blue Jackets' Brendan Gaunce: Involved in trade
By RotoWire Staff
Gaunce was acquired by Columbus from Minnesota on Thursday in exchange for Cameron Butler.
Gaunce had an assist, four PIM, 11 shots, 18 hits and seven blocks in 12 regular-season appearances with Minnesota in 2024-25. He also recorded 15 goals, 29 points and 20 PIM in 39 regular-season outings with AHL Iowa. The 31-year-old will be competing for a bottom-six spot with the Blue Jackets during training camp, but it wouldn't be surprising if he started the season in the minors.