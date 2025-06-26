Gaunce was acquired by Columbus from Minnesota on Thursday in exchange for Cameron Butler.

Gaunce had an assist, four PIM, 11 shots, 18 hits and seven blocks in 12 regular-season appearances with Minnesota in 2024-25. He also recorded 15 goals, 29 points and 20 PIM in 39 regular-season outings with AHL Iowa. The 31-year-old will be competing for a bottom-six spot with the Blue Jackets during training camp, but it wouldn't be surprising if he started the season in the minors.