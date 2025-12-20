Gaunce (personal) was placed on the non-roster list Friday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Gaunce and his wife are expecting a baby, and the Blue Jackets made this move to create a roster spot after acquiring Mason Marchment from the Kraken. It's unclear if Gaunce will have a chance to play regularly once he returns from his personal leave -- he may ultimately end up on waivers since he's played 12 games during his current stint with the big club, though he wouldn't be eligible for that to happen until after the NHL's holiday roster freeze expires Dec. 28.