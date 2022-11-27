Gaunce has one assist, nine shots on goal, four hits, two blocked shots, two PIM and a minus-1 rating in five games since being promoted from AHL Cleveland at the beginning of November.
He's also been a healthy scratch for three games. Gaunce has provided an injury-depleted Columbus lineup with some bottom-six depth, but the 28-year-old journeyman offers little fantasy upside.
