Gaunce scored a shorthanded goal, blocked three shots and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

Gaunce's goal was his first point in four games since he returned from a personal leave. The 31-year-old forward continues to be used mostly in defensive situations while seeing time on the fourth line. Gaunce is at two goals, three assists, 14 shots on net, 36 hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 16 appearances this season. He should continue to see steady playing time while the Blue Jackets are missing Sean Monahan (undisclosed), Isac Lundestrom (lower body) and Miles Wood (leg) from their forward group.