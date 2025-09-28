Gaunce was placed on waivers by the Blue Jackets for the purpose of assignment to AHL Cleveland, the team announced Sunday.

Gaunce was acquired by the Blue Jackets in an offseason minor-league trade with the Wild, who he played 12 games at the NHL level with last year. He spent the majority of the season with AHL Iowa, where he had 29 points in 39 games, and he will begin this upcoming season in the AHL with the team he had spent the majority of the three years prior with in Cleveland.