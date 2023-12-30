Gaunce scored his first goal of the season in Friday's 6-5 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

The 29-year-old center took advantage of a bad Toronto line change, converting a 3-on-1 break with a shot that deflected off Ilya Samsonov's shoulder, over the netminder and into the net. Gaunce has been surprisingly productive since his promotion a couple weeks ago, recording three points in five games as he helps fill the holes left by the absences of Sean Kuraly (abdomen) and Boone Jenner (jaw).