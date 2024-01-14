Gaunce was sent back to AHL Cleveland on Sunday.
With Sean Kuraly (ribs) activated from the IR, Gaunce will return to the AHL, where he'll remain a depth option for the Blue Jackets. The 29-year-old Gaunce played eight games with Columbus this season, tallying a goal, three points and 16 hits.
