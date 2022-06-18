Gaunce signed a two-year, two-way contract extension with the Blue Jackets on Saturday.
Gaunce split time between the NHL and AHL in 2021-22, picking up seven points through 30 top-level appearances and 28 points through 39 minor-league appearances. The 28-year-old forward will likely continue to fill a similar role over the next two campaigns.
