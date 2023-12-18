Gaunce was called up from AHL Cleveland on Monday.

In order to add Guance to the roster on a emergency recall, the Blue Jackets placed Patrik Laine (fractured clavicle) on injured reserve. Gaunce has notched six goals and 15 points in 24 AHL contests this season. He had one assist, nine shots on goal and four hits in five appearances with Columbus during the 2022-23 campaign.