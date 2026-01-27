Gaunce was put on waivers Tuesday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Gaunce has picked up two goals, four assists, 29 shots on net, 21 blocked shots and 44 hits across 25 NHL games this season. If he clears waivers, he will likely head to AHL Cleveland. Gaunce has four goals and six points in 12 minor-league appearances during the 2025-26 campaign.