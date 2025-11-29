Gaunce scored a shorthanded goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Gaunce has two points, four shots on net, six hits, four blocked shots and four PIM over four games since replacing Luca Del Bel Belluz on the Blue Jackets' roster. The 31-year-old Gaunce provides defensive effort and experience, which is valuable for a young team to have around. However, he probably won't remain with the big club once some injured forwards are able to return.